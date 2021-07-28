 Somalia's Jubbaland state to elect senators on Thursday * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia’s Jubbaland state to elect senators on Thursday

Somalia’s Jubbaland state will finally vote for senators on Thursday, a process which will kick-start the twice-delayed electoral season in the country.

The decision came after Jubbaland leader Ahmed Madobe finally issued a list of candidates. The list’s delayed publication led to a rescheduling of elections meant for last Sunday.

Jubbaland has been allocation eight seats in the federal Senate or Upper House.

Thursday’s vote will be for four of the seats while elections for the four remaining posts will take place after candidates are vetted.

Nine candidates will contest Thursday, among them only one woman, according to a statement issued Tuesday, and signed by Madobe,

“I hereby submit the list, to the State Election Implementation Team, of those who will be contending in the coming polls,” he said, without indicating the names of the people yet to be vetted.

Their names will be announced once it is determined that they meet the criteria for candidature.

Voting plan

Attached to Madobe’s statement was a schedule for three days of voting.

Tuesday, July 27 is the day for publication of the hopefuls and the election schedule while the next day is reserved for the candidates to register, acceptance of their requests and payment of required fees.

Finally, Thursday is for the constants to address legislators at the legislative chamber in Kismayu town, the interim capital of Jubbaland.

Jubbaland is the first of Somalia’s five states to vote in a month-long Senate election.

Elections in Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabelle and South West, as well as the special delegates vote for senators representing Somaliland, will be conducted during this time.

Somalia’s Upper House has 54 senators – Puntland (11), Somaliland (11), Galmudug (eight), Hirshabelle (eight), South West (eight) and Jubbaland (eight).

Muqdisho-Somalia

 

