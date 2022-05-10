Somalia’s int’l partners welcome presidential election deadline

Read Time: 40 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Foreign diplomats in Somalia have welcomed the announcement by the parliamentary organizing committee that the election of the President will take place on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

In a statement, the diplomatic missions, including UN, US, and UK said they are encouraged by the positive progress in registering presidential candidates and other preparations for the electoral deadline to be met.

“There is no justification for any further delay. With both chambers of Parliament sworn in and fully functional, any outstanding electoral issue should be resolved by the duly elected parliamentary leaders”, the statement reads.

The international partners urged Somalia’s leaders to conclude this final stage of the electoral process swiftly, peacefully and credibly so that attention can turn to domestic and state-building priorities.

