Somalia’s int’l partners call for credible elections

Read Time: 1 Minute, 21 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali international partners have called for the completion of inclusive and credible House of the People elections, amid widespread corruption and manipulation by the leaders in power.

The partners demanded parliamentary elections acceptable by all electoral stakeholders and the Somali people according to a published timetable, by 24 December 2021 and for presidential elections to be completed imminently thereafter.

In a statement, they also called for full transparency in all related processes, including selection committee appointments, delegates’ selection and candidate registration.

They noted that the reservation of seats for women candidates should comply with the agreed 30 per cent quota, and the management of candidate fees.

“We further call on the electoral committees to facilitate observation of all polling station activities”, the partners said.

They also called for respect for the right of candidates to stand for election under conditions of genuine and fair competition.

“We encourage delegates and candidates wishing to submit electoral complaints to do so through the legal mechanisms established for this purpose”, they said.

Somalia’s lower house election is marred by corruption, voter fraud, and manipulation by top leaders in power.

Many candidates say the process is not a transparent after they were barred from contesting as their seats were locked up for other candidates backed by current leaders.

Former parliament speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari claims to have been barred from running and left Baidoa town, citing lack of fair and transparent elections.

Somalia’s union of presidential candidates, have already warned of the corruption and called on the country’s PM Mohamed Hussein Roble to hold an inclusive and credible election.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com