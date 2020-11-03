 Somalia's Hirshabelle president announces his resignation * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia’s Hirshabelle president announces his resignation

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali regional president of Hirshabelle Mohamed Abdi Ware has announced his resignation, said in a statement released by his office.

Ware has resigned, citing a rush to holding the region’s election in the midst of a national election.

He says his call for delaying the region’s election and to give all stakeholders the chance to participate in decisions was ignored.

His resignation comes days after regional parliament was sworn-in on Saturday in Jowhar town, some 91km north of Mogadishu.

 

