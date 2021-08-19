 Somalia’s electoral process facing headwinds amid quest for stability * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somalia’s electoral process facing headwinds amid quest for stability

Somalia
By MM 0

Elections in Somalia have now entered the third week with only two federal member state parliaments electing new senators ahead of the presidential election set for October 10, according to a schedule by the interim elections commission.

Three federal member states – Jubbaland, Galmudug and HirShabelle are yet to conclude the exercise which according to the schedule issued in July by the federal Indirect Elections team (FIET) was supposed to be completed on July 28.

The Somaliland Caucus that comprises legislators, elders and other key stakeholders responsible for the election of senators is yet to start the election process.

The Council of Presidential Candidates (CPC) which brings together 15 opposition presidential candidates said in a joint statement on Tuesday following a meeting in Mogadishu that there was a need for more transparency during the Lower House elections adding there had been compromising of standards in the Senate elections.

The 54-member Senate and the 275 members of parliament from the Lower House are expected to jointly elect a new president on Oct. 10. However, the rate at which the Senate elections are moving could mean that the country may have to wait longer for a new president.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Madaxwenaha Koofur Galbeed oo Muqdisho soo gaaray

MM 0
Somalia

The Afghanistan model for Somali peace negotiations

MM 0

According to the FIET timetable, the election of members of parliament is supposed to run from September 12 to October 2. However, that milestone must be preceded by the selection of the 27,775 delegates. The selection process is lengthy and painstakingly slow as it involves negotiations and compromise among the various sub-clans.

It is also worth noting that, unlike the 2016 election cycle, this round is confronted by adverse security challenges. The militant group al-Shabab has mounted several attacks in recent months. Military onslaughts have also intensified across the south-central regions and given that elections will take place in two towns in each FMS, the prospects of disruptions also remain high

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somalia’s PM set for a maiden trip to Kenya after…

US adds two senior Al-Shabaab leaders to global terror list

Turkey’s latest donation of $30 million to Somalia stirs…

Somalia Rejects AU Ideas for Scaling Back Peacekeepers

Somalia: Call for urgent action following…

Tigray forces vow ‘warm welcome’ in face of new…

3 militants killed in southern Somalia

Japan Contributes to Explosive Hazard Management in Somalia

Somalia sets deadline for licence applications

Somali forces nab senior Al-Shabab commander in central…

Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in…

Applications for Chevening Scholarships now open for Somalis…

Somali army kills over 200 al-Shabab militants in 3-week…

Somaliland parliament elects new speaker

The new senators of Somalia’s South West state  

Al-Shabab militant kills 3 Kenyans in border town

Climate change and conflict threaten Somali herders

Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants

Somalia and AU discuss contested post-AMISOM report

1 of 268

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.