Somalia’s election talks started in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia –.Somalia’s federal and regional leaders have held an election conference on Monday in the capital Mogadishu, amid political row between the country’s top leaders over the elections.

The consultative meeting chaired by prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was attended by all state leaders from Puntland, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, south west and Hirshabelle as well as mayor of Mogadishu.

Somalia and its state members are discussing on ways to ‘course-correct’ the election, amid reports of irregularities and manipulation in the process.

Last week, Somalia’s situation turned upside down after the people in Mogadishu woke up to a new political tension between the country’s top leaders over elections

