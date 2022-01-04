Somalia’s election talks enters day two

Read Time: 40 Second

Somalia’s election forum has entered its 2nd day as opposition leaders and foreign diplomats in the capital Mogadishu, have attended on Tuesday.

The meeting chaired by the country’s prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has convened all five state leaders – Puntland, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, South West and Hirshabelle as well as mayor of Mogadishu.

The election forum is focusing on three main agendas – the acceleration of the electoral process, resolving the fraud concerns, and minimizing the number of constituencies.

The elections have been postponed three times last year due to political row between the country’s top leaders over the election module.

Somalia was on a knife’s edge since the power struggle between the PM and outgoing president Mohamed Farmajo erupted last month after an alleged coup attempt by the presidency.

