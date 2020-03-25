Mareeg Media
Somalia’s Al Shabaab says 9 killed in Mogadishu bombing

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU — Somali armed group Al Shabab has claimed the responsibility for suicide attack on a restaurant around the presidential palace frequented by security officials and soldiers in the capital, Mogadishu.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a small crowded restaurant in Somalia’s capital Wednesday, killing himself anc 3 others, according to police.

The police say the attacker walked into the restaurant and took a seat among diners before setting off the explosives tied around his waist.

The group says it killed 9 people and wounded 24 others in the attack.

There was no immediate comment Federal Gocernment of Somalia on the incident so far.

