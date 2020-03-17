Somalia’s al Shabaab says 37 coalition soldiers killed in suicide attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The terror al Qaeda linked group al Shabaab says it has killed 37 soldiers, including 24 African Union peacekeepers in a suicide attack between Bafow and Janale town during a joint military operation.

The attack comes a day after Somali army and African Union troops along with US special forces recaptured Janale town from the armed militant group.

In a statement, an al Shabaab mouthpiece said, the group’s militants also killed nine special soldiers of Somalia after the explosion followed by an ambush attack.

It says six armored vehicles were also burned down in the attack.

But, Somali military says its forces and African Union troops backed by US special forces killed at least nine militants during the operation.

The military denies all claims made by the group.

The coalition forces also re-captured Janale town from the group.

al Shabaab has been battling against the Western-backed Mogadishu-government for more than ten years in Somalia.

The group was ousted out of the capital, Mogadishu in 2011 by the Somali army and African Union troops after a joint military operation.