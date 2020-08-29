MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali intelligence says the extremist al Shabab leadership Ahmed Dirie known as Abu Ubueid has been in critical condition and that led his deputy Aboukar Aden to take over temporarily his position.

Aboukar Aden will take the lead of the terrorist group after Abu Ubueid could not afford to lead them due to his worsening health condition, said in a tweet by NISA.

NISA says there has also been an ongoing power struggle within the group.

But, Aden will be leading the militant group until a new leader is appointed.

Mareeg Online could not independently verify the claims.

al Shabab, the most feared deadliest group in horn of African nation has been battling to topple the weak-western backed government-based in Mogadishu.

The group was also driven out of the capital, Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali army and African Union forces.

But, it still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

In Mogadishu, the group killed 20 people and more than 40 were injured in suicide and gun attack on beachfront hotel last week.

It also carried out separate attacks on army bases in south of Somalia where scores of soldiers were killed and wounded.