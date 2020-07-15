Somalia’s Al Shabaab attacks on Ethiopian army camp

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Heavily armed al Shabaab militants have carried out an ambush attack on army camp manned by Ethiopian troops under African Union force known as ‘AMISOM’ in central Somalia.

The surprise assault triggered fierce fighting between the militants and Ethiopian troops in Halgan, a small town in Hiran region, a local media reported, quoting residents.

It says both sides used heavy and slight weapons.

It is unclear how many were killed during the clash.

Neither Ethiopian army under AMISOM nor Al Shabaab has commented on the latest battle.