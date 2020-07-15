Mareeg Media
Somalia’s Al Shabaab attacks on Ethiopian army camp

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Heavily armed al Shabaab militants have carried out an ambush attack on army camp manned by Ethiopian troops under African Union force known as ‘AMISOM’ in central Somalia.

The surprise assault triggered fierce fighting between the militants and Ethiopian troops in Halgan, a small town in Hiran region, a local media reported, quoting residents.

It says both sides used heavy and slight weapons.

It is unclear how many were killed during the clash.

Neither Ethiopian army under AMISOM nor Al Shabaab has commented on the latest battle.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

