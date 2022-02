Somalia:Ocean Stars head coach unveils provisional list ahead of AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Read Time: 1 Minute, 40 Second

The head coach of Somalia’s National Football Mareeg.com-squad, Hendrik Pieter De Jongh, has released a provisional list of up to 30 players in preparation for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Eswatini next month.

The squad, most of them foreign-based players will be encamped in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, where Somalia will host its home game against Eswatini due to take place sometime between 20-23 March, while the return leg is scheduled to be played on 27-29 March 2022.

Somalia will start its camp in Tanzania from 1st of March, according to Somali Football Federation president officials. The list is provisional and the final squad will be announced closer to the date.

OCEAN STARS PROVISIONAL LIST

No

Name

Position

Country

Club

1

Mustaf Yuusuf

GK

Sweden

Oskarshamn

2

Ayub Ahmed

GK

USA

Minnesota FC U21

3

Abdirahman Jama

GK

Somalia

Elman SC

4

Zayed Farah

D

Bayswater

Australia

5

Abel Gigle

D

Italy

FC Folgore Caratese

6

Saadig Elmi

D

Norway

Grorud IL

7

ahmed Said ahmed (Casanyo)

D

Finland

Myllykosken

8

Abdikadir Haji

D

USA

Colorado Spring

9

Mohamed Hussein Curka

D

Sweden

Onsala BK

10

Omar Hussein

D

Canada

Korsnas FF

11

Yonis Farah

D

Sweden

Eskilstuna

12

Ahmed Ali

D

England

Halesowen Town FC

13

Abdi Mohamed

D

USA

Columbus Crew

14

Liban Abdullahi

M

Iceland

Thor Akureyri

15

Omar Jama

M

Finland

IF Gnistan

16

Abdisamad Abdullahi

M

Greece

Ergotelis

17

isse ismail

M

Sweden

IFK Haninge

18

Abdiqafar Cise Ismail

M

Sweden

SomUnited

19

Anis Nuur

M

England

Hendo FC

20

Darman

M

UAE

Atletico Ardsia

21

Abdulkadir Said Ahmed

M

Finland

Vanta VJS

22

Fahad ismail

M

England

Jonava FC

23

Hussain Mohamed

F

Finland

Pk-35

24

Jama Boss

F

Australia

St Albans

25

Amin Askar

F

Norway

Kristiansund

26

Mukhtar Suleiman

F

Holland

Katwijk

27

ibrahim ilyas

F

Somalia

Horseed

28

AbdiAziz Eenow Dahir

F

Holland

Una

29

Mohamed Awad

F

Turkey

Auckland City

30

Said Haji

F

USA

San Jose Earthquake

About Post Author A warsame Published by A Warsame is senior Editor and managing Director of Mareeg Media Whatup :+447737886245 warsame@mareeg.com https://www.mareeg.com