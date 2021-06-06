SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN GEDO REGION * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mogadishu, 5 June —The attention of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has been drawn to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, dated June 04 2021. The statement relates to reports of airstrikes against civilians in the Gedo region of Somalia, allegedly by a troop contributing country to AMISOM.

The Mission is currently engaged in gathering information on the reported incident and we shall work closely with the Federal Government of Somalia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and all other relevant stakeholders as we investigate this matter.

AMISOM is obliged to carry out its mandated tasks in Somalia in manners that are consistent with its Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) obligations under all applicable international legal instruments. The Mission is therefore committed to investigating all allegations of rights violations that are levelled against troops under its command in Somalia. Towards this end, AMISOM shall fully investigate the alleged incident and the findings shall be shared with all relevant stakeholders.