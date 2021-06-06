 SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN GEDO REGION * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN GEDO REGION

FeaturedSomalia
By A warsame 0

Mogadishu, 5 June —The attention of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has been drawn to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, dated June 04 2021. The statement relates to reports of airstrikes against civilians in the Gedo region of Somalia, allegedly by a troop contributing country to AMISOM.

The Mission is currently engaged in gathering information on the reported incident and we shall work closely with the Federal Government of Somalia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and all other relevant stakeholders as we investigate this matter.

AMISOM is obliged to carry out its mandated tasks in Somalia in manners that are consistent with its Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) obligations under all applicable international legal instruments. The Mission is therefore committed to investigating all allegations of rights violations that are levelled against troops under its command in Somalia.  Towards this end, AMISOM shall fully investigate the alleged incident and the findings shall be shared with all relevant stakeholders.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A warsame

Published by A Warsame .He can be reached by news@mareeg.com
or Mobile :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Kenya cut its nose to spite its face, in flights ban that…

Somalia:Media workers condemns recurring violent attacks on…

Xildhibaano Mucaarad ah oo kutlad cusub uga dhawaaqay…

Somalia:Al-Shabab Claim it was behind the attack at the…

Somali delegation visits to Gedo region

Secretary of State for Defence reiterates UK commitment to…

An Effective National Strategy to Combat Ethnic Tensions in…

Dowladda Somalia oo shaacisay in laga hortegay Qorshe Kenya…

SJS condemns recent multiple journalists’ arrests in…

British Army trains 500th Somali soldier in infantry skills

Rebuilding Somalia’s Broken Justice System

Puntland authorities charge journalist Kilwe with attempted…

U.S. shows absurd logic in discriminating between violent…

4 years later President Farmajo fulfills the hopes and…

Dagaal Culus oo ka dhacay Baydhabo, xilli looga diyaar…

Askari dil u geystay shacab ah oo lagu riday xukun nolol…

Turkey, UN condemn suicide attack in Somalia

Somali PM makes surprise visit to US military base

Xukuumadda oo si kulul uga hadashay Qaraxii lagu dilay…

UK pledges urgent life-saving aid for families hit by…

1 of 500

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.