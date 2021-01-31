 Somalia:Al-Shabab Claim it was behind the attack at the Afrik Hotel * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somalia:Al-Shabab Claim it was behind the attack at the Afrik Hotel

SomaliaFeatured
By A A warsame 0

Militant Islamists in Somalia have been involved in a gun battle with security forces at a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.

Al-Shabab said it was behind the attack at the Afrik Hotel, which began with a car bomb on Sunday afternoon.

It is not yet confirmed how many casualties there are, but police said many people had been rescued.

The group, which is linked to al-Qaeda, regularly carries out attacks against the government.

A car hit the hotel’s front entrance and detonated before gunmen stormed the building, according to officials and others at the scene.
“The blast made the hotel tremble as we sat inside and were talking. We were panicked, confused,” eyewitness Ahmed Nur was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.

The militants targeted the Afrik Hotel despite the fact that it is in a heavily guarded area near the city’s main airport, the BBC’s Bella Hassan reported from Mogadishu.

Read More
Featured

SJS condemns recent multiple journalists’ arrests in…

A A warsame 0
Asia

China, EU enjoy bright prospects in economic, trade…

A A warsame 0

The hotel is known to be a gathering place for Somali government officials and a local police captain said a number of lawmakers and senior military officials were inside at the time of the attack.

Footage on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising across the city earlier on Sunday.

The violent siege comes just weeks after former US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of some 700 troops who had been supporting local security force efforts against militant groups, including al-Shabab.

There are fears the withdrawal could lead to further instability in the country, which is due to hold elections next month. source BBC

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A A warsame

posted by Abdullahi ali warsame who is Mareeg.com Managing director . He can be reached by Email news@mareeg.com
Phoneline :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali groups explore ways to increase women’s participation…

AMISOM STATEMENT ON DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JERRY RAWLINGS

Somalia readies for holding elections

China’s regulatory authority accepts Fosun Pharma clinical…

Somalia is ready for the forthcoming elections

Somali regional minister survives assassination

AMISOM supports Beletweyne youth with sports equipment

African Union troops to tighten security ahead of elections…

Thirty five new football referees sat for training course in…

Grenade explosion leaves 3 people wounded in Kismayo

Deadly blast kills 2 soldiers in Somalia

Somali journalists undertake training on elections reporting

At least three family members killed in Somalia

Somali army kills militant commander in operation

MULKI IBRAHIM AHMED: ‘we can occupy roles dominated by men’

IGAD concerned by recent development in Ethiopia

Somali senator survives bomb attack in Mogadishu

Somaliland readies for relations with Israel

US fights against illegal fishing

Somali army conducts operations against Al Shabaab

1 of 498

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More