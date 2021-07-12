 Somalia vows to enhance fight against Al-Shabab despite attacks * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia vows to enhance fight against Al-Shabab despite attacks

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Somalia has vowed to sustain ongoing fight against al-Shabab militants despite increased attacks in the country by the group.

Osman Dubbe, Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism said the Saturday’s attack in which a convoy of Banadir regional police commander Farhan Qaroleh was targeted, failed.

“The Somali people will not let them (al-Shabab militants) destroy what we have worked so hard to create,” Dubbe warned in a statement issued in Mogadishu on Saturday night.

At least eight people were killed and nine others injured during a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) attack early Saturday. The huge explosion whose impact destroyed vehicles and buildings nearby occurred near a busy Banadir junction near Madina hospitals.

The regional police commander however survived Saturday’s attack, the second such explosion in Mogadishu in July. At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 others injured in a suicide bomb attack on July 3 at a local restaurant in Mogadishu.

Af Soomaali

Xog: NISA iyo Villa Somalia oo doorashada isku…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

Somalia President congratulates PM Abiy’s victory on…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

“Somalia will never stop fighting al-Shabab until we are free from their persecution and violence,” the minister added.

The al-Qaida allied group claimed responsibility for the latest attacks.

Source: Xinhua

Muqdisho-Somalia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

