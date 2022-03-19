Somalia urged to hold elections for parliament speakers and president

Read Time: 1 Minute, 5 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Foreign diplomats in Somalia have called for a fair and impartial process to elect the Speakers of the two Lower and Upper houses of parliament and the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement, the international partners said that more than eighty percent of the House of the People seats were completed as of the deadline of 15 March set by Somali prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the country’s five state leaders last month.

They [international partners] also urged all Somali stakeholders to resolve any obstacles to completion of the process in the remaining voting sites through dialogue and on a consensus basis, so as to rapidly and credibly conclude the elections.

“We, therefore, call upon all political leaders to avoid approaches, including a parallel process, that are not based on an agreement among the key actors”, the partners said in a statement seen by Mareeg Online

They reiterated their call to achieve the 30 per cent quota for women’s representation in parliament.

International partners called on Somali leaders to announce preparations for the Hangar and pledge their commitment to respect Somalia’s constitutional provisions regarding a fair and impartial process to elect the Speakers of the two Houses of parliament and the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com