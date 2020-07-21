Somalia urged to help flood-affected people near Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has called on the Federal government to provide an immediate assistance to the people affected by flash floods in Afgoye town, some 30km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

Sheikh Sharif says his party would help those displaced by the floods as Shabelle river send floodwater into towns and its environs.

“The people in Afgoye town have been affected by flooding. We must all come to help them”, Sherif said in a press conference held in Mogadishu.

He also called on the Somali government to provide immediate assistance to those people affected by the floods.

The remarks by Sheikh Sharif came after 1,800 families were displaced by floods caused by heavy rains on Shabelle river.

In a statement, Somalia’s Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management said the floods devastated people’s livelihoods, farmlands and corps in the town and its environs after Shabelle River bursts its banks.

The ministry says about 300 families have been displaced in Afgoye town alone, while 1,500 families fled from its environs.

Affected areas

Irdoole

Balbaley

Ballow

Jambaluul

Marere

Sabiib

Anole

The ministry warns that Janaale town could be affected by floods with fear of mass displacement.

It says the floods widespread and could likely reach out into Janale and in the villages of Dagwariiri, Adimole, Awdheegle, Waagaadi and Mishaani.

The ministry of Relief has called on all aid organization, public and private business companies to help those flood-affected people.

The ministry says shelter, food, clean water and health are urgently needed to help all those displaced people in Lower Shabelle region.