Somalia unveils list of U20 squad for AFCON U20 qualifiers: CECAFA Zone. * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-The management of Somali National Football Team, has announced the list of players selected for this year’s AFCON U20 qualifiers in Tanzania. This is for the CECAFA Zone.

Somalia has been drawn in group A with Tanzania and Djibouti, after Rwanda pulled out of the competition. The country will play its first match against Djibouti on 24th of November, while it will encounter Tanzania on 26th.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF THE TEAM

Sahal Hamud

Age: 18

Position: Left Winger

Club: Onsala BK

Country Sweden

Mohamed Mohamed

Age: 19

Position: Central Defender

Club: Rayners Lane fc

Country: UK

Khaled Ali

Age: 16

Position: Left Winger

Club: IF Lyseng

Country Denmark

Hussein Ali

Age: 18

Position: Right Back

Club: Lakeland College

Country: USA

Mohamed Jama

Age: 19

Position: Left Centre Back

Club: Lakeland College

Country: USA

Yahye Mukhtar

Position: Left Back/Right Back

Age: 19

Club: GS ASSAGO

Country: Italy

Ahmed Mahammed

Age: 19

Position: Right Centre Back

Club: Vasalund U19

Country: Sweden

Yasir Mahamud

Age: 17

Position: Centre Forward

Club: North Toronto Soccer Club

Country: Canada

Khalid Hassan

Age: 17

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Club: Ancester U21

Country: Canada

Izak Bahdon.

Age: 17

Position: Centre Forward

Club: Scottish Edmonton

Country: Canada

Bilal Kamal

Age: 17

Position: Right Winger

Academy: Bryst Academy

Country: Canada

Bilal Hersi

Age: 19

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Club: Siena College

Country: USA

Abdelmalik Mohammed

Age: 19

Position: Attacking Midfielder

CLUB: GISLAVEDS IS

Country: Sweden

Mahad Hassan

Age: 18

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Club: A.D cepa vf 21 Leganés

Country: Spain

Ahmed Hassan

Age: 18

Position: Right Winger

Club: Ancester U21

Country: Canada

Abdirahman Mohamud Jama. Position. Goalkeeper. Age: 19. Elman FC: Somalia

Bashir Abdulle Ahmed. Defender. Age: 18. Jeenyo FC: Somalia

Aweys Adan Iman . Midfielder. Age. 18. Badbaado FC: Somalia

Osman Salad Abdi. Midfielder Age: 17. Elman FC: Somalia

Yasin Aweys Mohamed. Midfielder. Age: 18: Raadsan FC: Somalia

Abdifatah Mohamed Hussein. Midfielder Age: 16. Jeenyo FC: Somalia

Dhere Abduqadir Dhere. Goalkeeper. Age: 19. Dekedda SC: Somalia

Somali Football Federation Media Department