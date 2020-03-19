Mareeg Media
Somalia: UN, AU base hit by mortar attack

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least four mortar rounds have rained down on UN, AU force and other Western diplomatic missions in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The rockets fired by an al Qaeda linked group al Shabaab, landed inside the compound, causing untold casualties.

The group says it has carried out the mortar attack with no further details.

It is 2nd attack carried out by the rebel group in 2020.

In a statement, UN says security personnel were assessing any potential damage or injuries due to the shelling.

“We are assessing if any casualty resulted in the mortar attack”, said in a tweet on Twiiter of UN office in Somalia.

Meanwhile, the armed rebel group also destroyed newly reinstalled CCTV cameras on key roads in the capital, Mogadishu.

In January, the militants tore down the cameras with bomb explosions.

The insurgents have been fighting to overthrow the weak-western backed government based in Mogadishu.

The group was ousted out of the capital in 2011 after a joint military operation carried out by Somali army and African Union force.

 

Sources: Mareeg Online

 

