Somalia, UAE discuss to improve bilateral ties

Read Time: 48 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia –– Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, has held phone talks with Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan of United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Mr. Ali condemned the terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi on behalf of the federal government of Somalia, said in a statement on Wednesday.

He also expressed his condolences to the victims and families of the terrorist attack that killed at least three people from India and Pakistan.

Furthermore, Somalia’s Foreign Minister congratulated the Minister of State for assuming their membership of the UN Security Council earlier this month.

They also agreed to exchange views on strengthening multilateral coordination as the UNSC is set to deliberate important agendas items on the Horn of Africa in the coming months.

Somali FM Abdisaid conveyed to Al Nahyan that Mogadishu is committed to advancing bilateral interests that are of mutual benefit to both countries.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com