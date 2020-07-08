Somalia: Two soldiers killed in explosion in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two government soldiers have been killed and five others injured in an explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion has targeted a vehicle carrying police soldiers in Hodan district of Mogadishu, said, a witness said.

A female student at scene says two soldiers have been killed and several others wounded in the explosion.

She says the vehicle had partially destroyed in the blast.

Somali police remains unavailable to comment on the bomb attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

But, such attacks are often carried out by Al Shabaab.