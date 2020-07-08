Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somalia: Two soldiers killed in explosion in Mogadishu

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two government soldiers have been killed and five others injured in an explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The explosion has targeted a vehicle carrying police soldiers in Hodan district of Mogadishu, said, a witness said.

A female student at scene says two soldiers have been killed and several others wounded in the explosion.

She says the vehicle had partially destroyed in the blast.

Somali police remains unavailable to comment on the bomb attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

But, such attacks are often carried out by Al Shabaab.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

