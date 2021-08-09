 Somalia to get USD 7.7 million for support to the indirect electoral process * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia to get USD 7.7 million for support to the indirect electoral process

Somalia will receive USD 7.7 million donor contributions geared towards the country’s election, officials said.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s office on Monday signed the USD 7.7 million agreement with Somalia’s International partners led by the United Nations.

“Somalia’s international partners today approved the use of USD 7.7 million for support to the indirect electoral process, including public awareness, achievement of women’s 30% quota and operations.” United Nations Assistance Mission to Somalia said on twitter

The UN Electoral Support Programme aims to support the key stakeholders in developing institutional, administrative and staff capacities, improving operations, and establishing sustainable organizational frameworks that will facilitate universal elections.

 

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

