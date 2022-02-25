Somalia to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

Read Time: 52 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Foreign Ministry of Somalia says it is working to establish evacuation routes for its nationals stranded in Ukraine and to provide essential consular services.

In a statement, the ministry urged all Somali nationals, including students to contact the country’s embassies in Brussels and in Berlin for evacuation assistance.

They [citizens] were also advised to be vigilant, and to carry with them their national identification documents at all times.

Dozens of Somalis have been caught up in conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Some reportedly fled from the capital Kyiv while many are also stranded in other cities like Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Farah Ismail, one of about 100 Somali students in Dnipro says finding transport is hard as supermarkets and banks are crowded.

At least 137 people have been killed after first day of fighting in Ukraine following Russia invasion, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Zelensky urged EU to impose tougher sanctions to ‘increase’ pressure on Russia as troops from Moscow are reportedly approaching the capital Kyiv from northeast and east.

