Somalia slams its nationals frozen to death along Greek-Turkish border

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has expressed sorrow and regret over the deaths iof 19 migrants, including five of its nationals after being frozen to death along the Greek-Turkish border.

In a statement, the country’s foreign ministry said it is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of the individuals they are mourning this week.

“We offers its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones”, the ministry said.

Names of those frozen to death

1. Abdi Mahdi Ali

2. Yahye Jamal Mumin

3. Abubakar Ahmed Ibrahim

4. Nasir Suleman Hassan

5. Najah Abdi Ahmed

The ministry also urged the countries concerned and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to immediately follow up and investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of its nationals.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the violation of human rights, human dignity and safety of human lives in line with the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Turkey and Greece governments have accused each other of being responsible for 19 irregular migrants who were found frozen to death near the countries’ shared border last week.

Greece, calling the incident a “tragedy,” firmly denied any involvement.

Turkey and international human rights groups have criticized Greece’s inhumane treatment of migrants and accused it of disregarding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

