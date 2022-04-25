Somalia: Seven killed in Mogadishu explosion

Read Time: 38 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least seven people, including four soldiers, were killed and three others were also wounded in a roadside bomb attack on a military vehicle in Somali capital Mogadishu.

Monday’s explosion, a witness said, was targeted a convoy of vehicles escorting general Mohamed Hashi Guled near Banadir junction after leaving Villa Baidoa, a military base in Mogadishu.

Guled survived the attack, he said.

Al Shabab — an Al Qaeda — linked group claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

The blast comes days after six people were killed in a suicide attack on a seafront restaurant at Lido beach in the capital Mogadishu.

The Al Qaeda — linked group has been battling for more than a decade just to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

