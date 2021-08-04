Somalia sets deadline for licence applications * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA) has set a deadline of 31st August for all unlicensed service providers nationwide to apply for an operating permit.

TeleGeography reports that the NCA made the request by issuing a public notice, with all operators and providers of telecoms infrastructure, services and applications obliged to apply. Internet, VSAT and domain services all fall under this umbrella.

In October 2019, the NCA opened a consultation to establish a licensing framework for ICT and telecoms – the first ever in Somalia. The process was successful and the Unified Licensing Framework was formally implemented in February 2020.

The ULF is aimed at stimulating Somalia’s technology ecosystem by encouraging competition and innovation. There are three types of permit: the Communications Infrastructure Provider (CIP) Licence for network infrastructure operators, the Application and Services Provider (ASP) Licence for operators that lease infrastructure for use rather than building their own, and the Communications Infrastructure and Services Provider (CISP) Licence which enables companies to own and operate infrastructure as well as deliver services.

Source: https://developingtelecoms.com/

Muqdisho-Somalia