MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military court has sentenced two alleged Al Shabaab militants to life in prison for their involvement in bomb attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.

In a statement, the court said the defendants were accused of being involved in deadly bomb attacks in the capital, leaving scores dead.

The court said Mohamed Ahmed Mumin and Mustaf Mohamed Hussein had convicted of being behind attacks claimed by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate.

Al Shabaab, which wants to topple the Somali government and impose a strict version of Islamic law, has targeted government installations and other key areas in the Mogadishu.