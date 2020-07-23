Somalia sentences two militants to life in prison — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia

Somalia sentences two militants to life in prison

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military court has sentenced two alleged Al Shabaab militants to life in prison for their involvement in bomb attacks in the capital, Mogadishu.

In a statement, the court said the defendants were accused of being involved in deadly bomb attacks in the capital, leaving scores dead.

The court said Mohamed Ahmed Mumin and Mustaf Mohamed Hussein had convicted of being behind attacks claimed by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate.

Al Shabaab, which wants to topple the Somali government and impose a strict version of Islamic law, has targeted government installations and other key areas in the Mogadishu.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

