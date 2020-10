MOGADISHU, Somalia —- A military court in Somalia has sentenced two alleged Al Shabaab operatives to life in prison for thier role in a deadly attack on army base in Daynile district of Mogadishu on November last year.

Both Hassan Abdi Aden Nour and Omar Hussein Abshir were also convicted of being members of al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda affiliate headquartered in Somalia, said in a statement released by the court.