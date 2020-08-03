Somalia: Senior Al Shabaab finance officer, his bodyguards killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military says a senior Al Shabaab finance officer and four of his bodyguards were killed during an operation carried out in lower Jubba region.

Ismail Abdi Malik Malin, commander of SNA’s 16th Unit says the operation was conducted in Koban area of Jamame town, killing Ali Garweyne and four of his bodyguards.

Malin says Garweyne was an operative behind rampant forceful taxation in region.

He says the operations would continue until the militants are eradicated.

Somali armed group al Shabaab has lost key towns in south and southern regions to the country’s army forces and African Union force.

But, the insurgents still hold large swaths where are believed to launch from its deadly attacks targeting the coalition forces’ bases.

The extremist group carried out similar attacks on army bases, government installations and other public gathering where it killed hundreds.

The group has been battling for more than ten years to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu.