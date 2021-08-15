 Somalia seeks Saudi investment in fishery project * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somalia seeks Saudi investment in fishery project

Somalia
By MM 0

Saudi Arabia is considering making investments in different economic sectors of Somalia. Officials from the Saudi Public Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT) and their Somali counterparts held a meeting in Muscat, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

During the meeting, the Somali side briefed the Saudi delegation on a fishery project and highlighted the advantages of investing in Somalia.

Somalia has the largest seacoast in Africa, and it leads the continent in livestock and fish exports.

GAFT officials reportedly briefed potential Saudi investors about the opportunities available in Somalia, particularly in fisheries.

The General Authority for Foreign Trade aims to enhance the Kingdom’s international commercial and investment activities. It was established to consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as a region and global trade hub.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Ra’iisul Wasaare Rooble oo booqasho rasmi ah ku tagaya…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Janan oo isku dhiibay Mucaaradka kadib markii looga…

MM 0

Muqdisho-Soma

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somaliland parliament elects new speaker

The new senators of Somalia’s South West state  

Al-Shabab militant kills 3 Kenyans in border town

Climate change and conflict threaten Somali herders

Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants

Somalia and AU discuss contested post-AMISOM report

Somali PM Attends Global Education Summit, Meets UK Prime…

Four Football Players Killed In Somalia Blast: Police

Joint Press Statement: Partners welcome progress and urge…

Jubbaland announces its first four senators to Somali…

Somalia plans to streamline fishing permits to fight IUU

The United States announces nearly $199 million in…

Senior Al-Shabab fighter surrenders to Somalia troops

15 Al-Shabab fighters killed by Somalia troops

Somalia’s Jubbaland state to elect senators on…

UK and Kenya sign new Defence Cooperation Agreement to…

Somalia operations put doubts on role, future of AMISOM

Fly Dubai restarts its operations to Somaliland

Ethiopia: Somali region says hundreds ‘massacred’ by Afar…

1 of 268

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.