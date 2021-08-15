Somalia seeks Saudi investment in fishery project * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Saudi Arabia is considering making investments in different economic sectors of Somalia. Officials from the Saudi Public Authority for Foreign Trade (GAFT) and their Somali counterparts held a meeting in Muscat, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

During the meeting, the Somali side briefed the Saudi delegation on a fishery project and highlighted the advantages of investing in Somalia.

Somalia has the largest seacoast in Africa, and it leads the continent in livestock and fish exports.

GAFT officials reportedly briefed potential Saudi investors about the opportunities available in Somalia, particularly in fisheries.

The General Authority for Foreign Trade aims to enhance the Kingdom’s international commercial and investment activities. It was established to consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as a region and global trade hub.

Muqdisho-Soma