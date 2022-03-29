Somalia says helped 348 of its nationals stranded in Ukraine

Read Time: 32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Federal Government of Somalia is pleased to announce the release of three hundred and forty-eight displaced Somali nationals who have been stranded in Ukraine and along its borders including some due to lack of documentation.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia has facilitated the placement of sixty-five students in higher education institutions in Hungary — after registering their interest with the Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urges Somali students registered to study in Ukraine and desire to continue higher education outside Ukraine to register by completing the form below.

