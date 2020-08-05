Somalia saddened by deadly explosion in Lebonan

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali government is deeply saddened by a deadly explosion that a powerful explosion that ripped through Lebanon’s capital, Beirut

Acting Prime Minister of Somalia Mahdi Mohamed Guleid has expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Lebanon .

Mr. Guleid says he held phone conversatation with Lebanon’s Prime Minsiter Hassan Diab.

“Our thoughts and prayers are unreservedly with our brothers and sisters in Beirut during this difficult time. May Allah give them the fortitude to bear with the loss”, he said.

Somalia stands with Lebanon, he said.

The explosion has killed 73 people and wounded nearly 4,000 wounded, some sriously, according medical officials.