Somalia saddened by deadly explosion in Lebonan — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somalia saddened by deadly explosion in Lebonan

SomaliaFeatured
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali government is deeply saddened by a deadly explosion that a powerful explosion that ripped through Lebanon’s capital, Beirut

Acting Prime Minister of Somalia Mahdi Mohamed Guleid has expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Lebanon .

Mr. Guleid says he held phone conversatation with Lebanon’s Prime Minsiter Hassan Diab.

“Our thoughts and prayers are unreservedly with our brothers and sisters in Beirut during this difficult time. May Allah give them the fortitude to bear with the loss”, he said.

Somalia stands with Lebanon, he said.

Read More
Featured

Somali district boss killed by Al Shabaab

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

Somalia: Senior Al Shabaab finance officer, his…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The explosion has killed 73 people and wounded nearly 4,000 wounded, some sriously, according medical officials.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!