MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov on the sidelines of the 35th African Union summit in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

During the conversation, president Farmajo shared his assessments and thoughts in connection with the emerging socio-political situation in Somalia at the final stage of the parliamentary elections.

Bogdanov re-affirmed Russia’s consistent and principled support for the efforts of the Somali leadership to form democratic institutions of power in the Federal Republic of Somalia in the interests of ensuring security and maintaining lasting civil peace in the country.

When discussing the prospects for intensifying Russian-Somali cooperation in various fields, the intention of Moscow and Mogadishu to deepen political dialogue and promote possible joint projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure and agriculture was stated.

Particular attention was paid to the tasks of increasing the effectiveness of the fight against international terrorism in the Horn of Africa.

