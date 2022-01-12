Somalia repatriates 97 nationals stranded in Libya

Read Time: 32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The federal government of Somalia has Wednesday repatriated a total of 124 nationals who have been in detention centers in Libya for two years.

With some of the returnees burst into tears upon their arrival in the capital Mogadishu.

Somali minister of foreign affairs Abdi Said said that the returnees are finally home to start a new life.

Muse says his government stepped up its efforts catering to its nationals wherever they are stranded.

He added that they would repatriate other groups of its nationals as soon as possible.

Thousands of Somali migrants are still believed to be in various detention centres across Libya.

