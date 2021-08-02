 Somalia raises alarm over food shortage * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

Somalia
By MM 0

Somalia is raising the alarm over a food shortage that has hit the country this season, affecting at least six million people.

Officials from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said on Saturday that a humanitarian crisis is looming in the country.

After a joint meeting with line officials in the federal states, the ministry said it needs urgent aid delivered to more than a third of the country’s population that it said is at risk of starvation.

Khadija Mohamed Diriye, the Humanitarian Affairs minister, on July 26 met regional officials who reported that an alarming number people – 5.9 million – were in need of food and water.

“Intermittent droughts and floods in different parts of the country, political mayhem and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with plagues by locusts, have worsened the humanitarian situation,” the officials said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Somalia

Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Haweenaydii Labaad oo loo doortay kursi ka tirsan aqalka…

MM 0

Somalia, which is currently holding much-delayed elections, has also been under attack by militant group al-Shabaab for more than a decade.

In addition, intermittent weather patterns have seen the country experience lengthy droughts and floods in the last seven years.

In May, officials were scrambling to rescue several people trapped by floods in central regions. The country had experienced two of its biggest droughts in the last 10 years, which contributed to displacement.

Officials said many of those facing hunger today are displaced people and warned the group may also face the risk of infectious diseases.

“We acknowledge that Somalia has made significant progress but the adverse conditions can cause a tremendous setback,” the officials said in their statement, indicating an urgent need for preventive interventions while envisioning long-term investments to foment permanent resilience.”

Muqdisho-Somalia

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

