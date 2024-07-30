Somalia: President inaugurated the second conference of religious scholars in Mogadishu

Read Time: 1 Minute, 20 Second

The President of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, inaugurated the second conference of the Somali Religious Scholars and Clerics.

The event, themed ‘One Somalia’, took place in [venue], highlighting the crucial role of unity in the nation’s development and security.

Addressing the gathering, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to preserving the unity of the Somali people. He emphasized the importance of cooperation among all sectors of society in building a prosperous and peaceful nation.

During his speech, the President called upon the religious scholars present to support the government’s efforts in combating the Kharijites and eliminating violent extremism. He stressed the need for increased public awareness and education to counter radical ideologies and promote peace and stability in the country.

The conference serves as a platform for religious scholars and clerics to discuss the challenges facing the nation and to devise strategies for promoting unity, tolerance, and understanding among the Somali people.

The event also provides an opportunity for the government to engage with religious leaders and seek their guidance in addressing the complex issues affecting the country.

The second conference of the Somali Religious Scholars and Clerics is a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among all segments of society.

By bringing together religious leaders and scholars, the event seeks to strengthen the bonds of unity and foster a sense of shared responsibility in building a better future for Somalia.

As the conference continues, participants are expected to engage in fruitful discussions and formulate recommendations for the government and society at large.

