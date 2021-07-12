Somalia President congratulates PM Abiy’s victory on election * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo congratulated Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed for his landslide victory on Ethiopian elections.

Governing Prosperity Party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats.

The election marked the first time Abiy faced voters since he was appointed prime minister in 2018 following several years of anti-government protests.

The leader of the main opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party, Birhanu Nega, lost while the opposition parties Ezema and the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) each won less than 10 seats.

“I warmly congratulate PM Abiy Ahmed Ali on regaining a strong mandate from the people of Ethiopia. Somalia will continue to work with the his government to further strengthen our bilateral relations to benefit our two people and wider region. I wish you great success, Mr. PM.” Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said on twitter.

Somalia is due to hold its elections on October this year.

Muqdisho-Somalia