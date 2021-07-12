 Somalia President congratulates PM Abiy’s victory on election * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somalia President congratulates PM Abiy’s victory on election

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo congratulated Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed for his landslide victory on Ethiopian elections.

Governing Prosperity Party won 410 of 436 parliamentary seats.

The election marked the first time Abiy faced voters since he was appointed prime minister in 2018 following several years of anti-government protests.

The leader of the main opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party, Birhanu Nega, lost while the opposition parties Ezema and the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) each won less than 10 seats.

“I warmly congratulate PM Abiy Ahmed Ali on regaining a strong mandate from the people of Ethiopia. Somalia will continue to work with the his government to further strengthen our bilateral relations to benefit our two people and wider region. I wish you great success, Mr. PM.” Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said on twitter.

Read More
Af Soomaali

Xog: NISA iyo Villa Somalia oo doorashada isku…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

Somalia vows to enhance fight against Al-Shabab despite…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somalia is due to hold its elections on October this year.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Kenya, Somalia agree to keep diplomatic channels of…

Abdellatif Salef: Somalia sack coach, calling him…

Pentagon Weighs Proposal to Send Dozens of Troops Back to…

Six Al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

Kenya to reopen its embassy in Somalia

Deislamization of Puntland-Abortion, FGM, what’s next?

Azerbaijani FM informs ambassador of Somalia about…

Somali military kills 17 militants in Hiiraan region

Somalia’s Puntland moves to ban female genital…

SOMALIA:AMISOM TO INVESTIGATE ON REPORTED AIRSTRIKES IN GEDO…

Rashid Abdi, stop fooling yourself!

Somalia reaches agreement paving way for elections -foreign…

SOMALILAND ELECTION 2021: Why this Election is Different?

Puntland Abortion Fundraising Scheme

Kenya-Somalia back and forth: Jubbaland, Kenya’s only…

Rashid Abdi’s woes are deeply psychological before they are…

International Labour Day: SJS survey shows precarious…

PRESS RELEASE ON THE 32ND MEETING OF THE COORDINATION…

Puntland haunted by reports of arms trafficking to Mogadishu…

FESOJ Conducts Virtual Training on Safety Procedure on…

1 of 264

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.