Somalia President appoints his new premier * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as his new Prime Minister just hours after he reached an electoral agreement with the leaders of federal member states.

The new premier of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble is new to politics.

He is a graduate of Somali National University in civil engineering, according to people who known him.

Most recently, he was working for the International Labour Organisation office in Nairobi.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

