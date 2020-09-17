Somalia President appoints his new premier * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somalia President appoints his new premier
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as his new Prime Minister just hours after he reached an electoral agreement with the leaders of federal member states.
The new premier of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble is new to politics.
He is a graduate of Somali National University in civil engineering, according to people who known him.
Most recently, he was working for the International Labour Organisation office in Nairobi.