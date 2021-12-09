Thursday, Dec 09, 2021.

Somalia, OIC discuss on humanitarian crisis

Tuuryare
Read Time:26 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia, — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, received on Wednesday in Mogadishu the Director General of the Regional Office of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Somalia, Amb. Mohamed Bamba M. Boba, on a courtesy visit.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance relations between Somalia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The FM and OIC Bureau director also discussed the urgent humanitarian appeal and support to FGS efforts in responding to drought affected communities in Somalia.

Tuuryare

