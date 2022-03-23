Somalia: Mogadishu’s airport under attack

Read Time: 47 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least two African Union soldiers have been killed on Tuesday when gunmen in military uniform have carried out an attack on Aden Adde International airport in the capital Mogadishu.

The attack started after gunmen started to open fire in an attempt to storm into Halane camp, which houses UN, AU, US embassy and other foreign missions in Somalia.

Both Al Shabab and Daesh groups claimed for Tuesday’s attack.

Somali special forces and other African Union troops launched an operation to neutralize the attackers.

Reliable sources say the attackers used Somali army uniform to get access the checkpoints.

Somali police say two gunmen had attempted to fight on their way to the base.

Reports say all local and international flights have been suspended due to an ongoing attack.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group has been fighting more than a decade to topple the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

