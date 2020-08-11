Somalia: Local official shot dead in Baladweyne — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somalia: Local official shot dead in Baladweyne

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

BALADWEYNE, Somalia – Suspected Al Shabaab gunmen have shot and killed a local official in Baladweyne town, some 335km north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The deceased, whose name has been released as Jelle Garane Abdulle was gunned down by me armed with pistols in Nour Hawad neighborhood, a local resident said.

He says the killers escaped from the scene uncaught.

Somali police arrived at the crime spot and launched an operation to hunt down the culprits.

No arrests have been made so far.

Read More
Featured

Deadly air raids hit senior Al Shabaab militants in…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somali army chief says Al-Shabaab operative killed in…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

No group says it has carried out the assassination.

But, such orchestrated killing is often carried out by an al Qaeda linked al Shabaab group.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!