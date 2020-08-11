Somalia: Local official shot dead in Baladweyne

BALADWEYNE, Somalia – Suspected Al Shabaab gunmen have shot and killed a local official in Baladweyne town, some 335km north of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The deceased, whose name has been released as Jelle Garane Abdulle was gunned down by me armed with pistols in Nour Hawad neighborhood, a local resident said.

He says the killers escaped from the scene uncaught.

Somali police arrived at the crime spot and launched an operation to hunt down the culprits.

No arrests have been made so far.

No group says it has carried out the assassination.

But, such orchestrated killing is often carried out by an al Qaeda linked al Shabaab group.