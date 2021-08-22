 Somalia launches COVID-19 vaccination exercise for civil servants * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia launches COVID-19 vaccination exercise for civil servants

Somalia on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination exercise for its civil servants.

Announcing this, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdiwahab Ugaas said, “I have today launched the vaccination program for COVID-19 for all government employees, as an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The vaccination program was implemented by the country’s Ministry of Health and is aimed at reaching all government agencies.

As of August 18, Somalia had 16,535 positive novel coronavirus cases, 8,010 recoveries and 897 deaths.

