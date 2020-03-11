Somalia, Kenya hold bilateral talks in Nairobi

Nairobi – Following up on the telephone conversation between His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo” and his Kenyan counterpart His Excellency Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta on March 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad held talks today in Nairobi with his Kenyan counterpart HE Ms. Raychelle Omamo.

The two ministers’ meeting focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries, while affirming the continuous eagerness to reduce tension to enhance and develop aspects of joint cooperation in all fields.