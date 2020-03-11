Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somalia, Kenya hold bilateral talks in Nairobi

ImageFeaturedKenyaSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Nairobi – Following up on the telephone conversation between His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo” and his Kenyan counterpart His Excellency Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta on March 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad held talks today in Nairobi with his Kenyan counterpart HE Ms. Raychelle Omamo.

The two ministers’ meeting focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries, while affirming the continuous eagerness to reduce tension to enhance and develop aspects of joint cooperation in all fields.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!