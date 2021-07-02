 Somalia, Kenya discuss deepening ties after end of rift * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somalia, Kenya discuss deepening ties after end of rift

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somalia and Kenya on Wednesday discussed the need to deepen bilateral relations between the two East African nations, which recently restored ties after a months-long dispute.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s meeting with Kenya’s Ambassador to Somalia Lucas Tumbo in the capital Mogadishu was the first since the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

“The PM and the Ambassador discussed the need to deepen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation,” said the office of the Somali prime minister in a brief statement after the meeting.

Somalia cut off diplomatic ties with Kenya last December, accusing Nairobi of interfering in Mogadishu’s internal affairs.

Security, education, and trade relations between the two neighbors were severed for some five months, until Mogadishu announced in May that it was ready to restore ties with Nairobi, citing the interests of both countries.

Af Soomaali

Mareykanka oo cadeeyay in ciidan Soomaaliyeed oo tababar…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Af Soomaali

Faah Faahin: Qarax ismiidaamin ah oo ka dhacay Muqdisho

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Earlier this month Kenya accepted Somalia’s request to reopen its diplomatic mission in the capital Mogadishu after the restoration of ties.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

