Somalia, Italy sign MoU on educational cooperation

ROMA, Italy — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisaid Muse Ali, signed on Tuesday in Rome a Memorandum of Understanding with the President of Med-Or Foundation, Mr. Marco Minniti, on educational cooperation in the presence of Italian Foreign Minister H.E Luigi Di Maio and Abdullahi Abukar Haji, Minister of Education.

Somali students will now have access to Italy’s world class education institutions through generous scholarships and benefit from Italian language courses.

This will pave for further areas of collaboration between Somalia and Italy and strengthen bilateral relations.

