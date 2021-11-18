Thursday, Nov 18, 2021.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Somalia intelligence foils suicide attack near Mogadishu

Tuuryare
Read Time:32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali national intelligence agency says it has foiled a terrorist action orchestrated by al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked group.

The spy agency said that the security forces had unearthed a landmine and a suicide vest during an operation carried out in Elasha Biyaha area near the capital Mogadishu.

“We have foiled an attack against civilians. We managed to seize explosives that were intended to carry out a terror attack on the main Mogadishu-Afgoye corridor”, the agency said.

The operation comes days after at least three people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on African Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline Email: news@mareeg.com
mareeg2012@gmail.com
http://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Instagram did not return a 200.
Close
Close

Related Post