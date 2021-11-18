Somalia intelligence foils suicide attack near Mogadishu

Read Time: 32 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali national intelligence agency says it has foiled a terrorist action orchestrated by al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked group.

The spy agency said that the security forces had unearthed a landmine and a suicide vest during an operation carried out in Elasha Biyaha area near the capital Mogadishu.

“We have foiled an attack against civilians. We managed to seize explosives that were intended to carry out a terror attack on the main Mogadishu-Afgoye corridor”, the agency said.

The operation comes days after at least three people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on African Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

