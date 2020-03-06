Somalia Humanitarian Shortlisted For Prestigious International Award

Mogadishu-native Khadija Farahhas been shortlisted to win a coveted humanitarian honor at the Bond International Development Awards 2020 in London, UK.

Khadija Farah has served her country and the humanitarian community for 27 years as an aid-worker on issues spanning from child protection and advocacy, to nutrition and maternal health. She is awaiting news of a visa in the hope that she can attend the ceremony in London next week.

The 51 year- old, currently based in Baidoa serving refugees and IDPs, has been nominated for her work with International Medical Corps UK, operating in one of the most difficult humanitarian contexts in the world.

Now in its seventh year, the awards celebrate the exceptional work undertaken in the development sector that often goes unrecognised. The Humanitarian Award specifically honors the hidden heroes helping to deliver this demanding work in creative, unusual and exceptional ways.

Khadija is joined by two other deserving finalists in this category, with the overall winner announced at a prestigious ceremony on March 23 in London.

Khadija began her career in 1991 as a nurse with International Medical Corps, helping people wounded in the civil war. Over the course of her long career, Khadija has served those in need across Banadir, the Bay regions, Bakool, Gedo, Galgaduud, Middle and Lower Shabelle, Mudug and Middle Juba.

Khadija’s work in maternal health has helped to increase the number of safe deliveries and successfully reduced the number of women dying in childbirth.

“I am very humbled to be nominated for the Bond Humanitarian Award,” says Khadija. “I find joy in advocating for women and children’s health needs to help reduce the maternal and child mortality rate in my community. Mothers need to know the importance of attending Antenatal Care Clinics and delivering at the nearest health centre. This is to ensure that they have a safe delivery and any unexpected complication can be addressed.”

Mike Wright, Director of Membership and Communications at Bond, says: : “The standard of entries this year has been particularly high across all award categories, which is a great reflection of the hard work and innovation currently taking place in the sector. We are particularly delighted to be honoring such a diverse range of humanitarians and shining a light on these inspirational individuals and the incredible work they are doing.”

The Bond International Development Awards form part of Bond Annual Conference, Europe’s biggest international development event, bringing together diverse organisations and thinkers to share ideas and discuss emerging trends in the international development and humanitarian sectors.

Full details on all finalists can be found here: https://www.bond.org.uk/ events/bond-humanitarian- award-longlist

-ENDS-