Somalia holds maiden schools cycling cross championship * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somalia holds maiden schools cycling cross championship

With Somalia increasing its cycling activities, the country’s cycling federation organized a cycling competition for schools, the first of its kind ever held for school boys in Somalia.

A total of 72 cyclists aged between 14-18 years, who represented 12 schools in the country contested in the 10-kilometer schools cycling cross championship.

Mohsin Ahmed Muqtar and Abdulkadir Abdiqani  Muse, both from Hamar Weyne school won the 1st and 2nd places of the competition, while Mohamed Ali Mohamed (Feero School) finished 3rd in the maiden cycling event.

The president of Somali cycling federation, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, said that his federation plans to broaden the event from next year.

“This is our first event and it attracted 72 boys from 12 schools, but we plan that next year’s competition will be greater and more sophisticated than today’s one. We will increase the number of participants and we will also organize another event for universities next year” President Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, told the media.

The president commended Astaan Sports TV for being a true friend of Somali Cycling federation, as the broadcaster remains the sole sponsor of the federation’s activities.

 

By Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar

