MOGDISHU – Somalia holds a state funeral for the country’s 9th prime minister Hassan Abshir Farah served 2001-2003, who died July 12, 2020, in Turkey following an illness.

The country’s president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed [Farmaajo], ministers, lawmakers and other political opposition leaders attended the Janazah prayers at airport in Mogadishu.

Farah’s body will be flown to bury in his hometown in Garowe.