Somalia hails EU medical aid to Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Isse Awad has expressed his thanks to the European Union and the Italy for providing medical assistance to battle with COVID 19.

Amb. Awad says first flight of the EU humanitarian supplies were brought in the capital, Mogadishu.

He says the medical equipment included face masks, hand sanitizer fluids, gloves, protective clothing and test kits in addition to flood barrier products.

“We have received a shipment of medical supplies to combat the COVID 19 and flood prevention equipment of 14.5 tons provided by the EU”, he said.

European Union through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Friendly Republic of Italy.

The handover ceremony was attended by EU’s ambassador to Somalia,Nicolas Berlanga, and as well as Italy’s envoy to Mogadishu, Alberto Vecchi.

However, Somalia has recorded 2,961 people infected with the coronavirus, including 973 recoveries and 92 deaths since March 16 in this year.